bitCNY Price Tops $0.15 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

