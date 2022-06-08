BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.75. BIO-key International shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 30,282 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $16.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.86.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 100.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BIO-key International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BKYI Get Rating ) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

