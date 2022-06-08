Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Shares Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,667 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 5.80% of Better World Acquisition worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,367,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Better World Acquisition by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 102,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Better World Acquisition by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 65,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWAC stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

