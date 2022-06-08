Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.20.

Shares of BBWI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,348,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,195. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

