Bao Finance Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $146,509.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.89 or 0.00228598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00430931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029907 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

