Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.61

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $6.45. Bankinter shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 4,700 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNIY shares. Barclays raised Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.91) to €6.10 ($6.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bankinter ( OTCMKTS:BKNIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $523.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.45 million. Bankinter had a net margin of 57.49% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts predict that Bankinter, S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.0522 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 33.83%.

About Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

