B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTO. Cormark increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

TSE BTO traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.16. 1,757,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,449. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$463.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$440.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$38,730.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 505,051 shares in the company, valued at C$2,818,184.58. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer bought 58,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,898.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 408,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,363,910.18. Insiders sold 599,211 shares of company stock worth $3,422,545 over the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

