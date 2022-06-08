Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives $43.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYRWF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayr Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of AYRWF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

