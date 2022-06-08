Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.42% of Axon Enterprise worth $45,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXON opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.