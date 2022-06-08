Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE AGR traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $47.08. 4,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,908. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,338,000 after acquiring an additional 138,243 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Avangrid by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,105,000 after buying an additional 2,374,803 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,617,000 after buying an additional 1,214,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after buying an additional 119,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

