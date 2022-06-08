Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.86

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.86 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 122.20 ($1.53). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.55), with a volume of 683,999 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.88. The stock has a market cap of £309.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52.
Avacta Group Company Profile (LON:AVCT)
See Also
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.