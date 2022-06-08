Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.86

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.86 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 122.20 ($1.53). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.55), with a volume of 683,999 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.88. The stock has a market cap of £309.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52.

Avacta Group Company Profile (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

