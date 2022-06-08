Autonio (NIOX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,098.00

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. Autonio has a total market cap of $632,888.94 and approximately $16,098.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Autonio has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00232745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.00427095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00029871 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

