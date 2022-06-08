Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.67 million.Asure Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.07 EPS.

ASUR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. 783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,101. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $119.02 million, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASUR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

