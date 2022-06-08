Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of APWC opened at $1.24 on Monday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.92.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (Get Rating)

