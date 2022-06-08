Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.11 Million

Brokerages expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) will report sales of $29.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. Arvinas reported sales of $5.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $121.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $206.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $129.39 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $216.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Arvinas’s revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Europe lowered their price target on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.35.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.83. 342,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,075. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.07. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.