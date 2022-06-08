Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. HSBC lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 798.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 75,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $787.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.07 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 50.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

