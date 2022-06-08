Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of AAOI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 10,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.