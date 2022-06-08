Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.09 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.77 EPS.

Shares of APPN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. 6,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. Appian has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $149.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.83.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,663,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $505,866.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 825,030 shares of company stock worth $38,892,351 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.