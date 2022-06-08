APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

APA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 4.12.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that APA will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in APA by 488.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 163,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 136,059 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of APA by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

