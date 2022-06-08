Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $77,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.95.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $500.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $503.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.60. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,113 shares of company stock worth $8,828,939 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

