AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Down 7.6%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.16. 7,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 184,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $737.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,882 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,836,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,087,000 after acquiring an additional 622,430 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,093,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 778,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,467,000 after acquiring an additional 420,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $6,802,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

