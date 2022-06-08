Analysts Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Price Target at $178.47

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company.

TRV stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.97. The stock had a trading volume of 667,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.68.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

