Analysts Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) PT at $638.59

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $639.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:NOW traded up $13.89 on Tuesday, reaching $506.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,383. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 460.39, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

