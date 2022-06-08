Analysts Set Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Target Price at GBX 1,672

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,672 ($20.95).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($19.92) price objective on Prudential in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($20.68) target price on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($19.42) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($20.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

PRU traded down GBX 21.50 ($0.27) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,042 ($13.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,022,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,025.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,153.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 881 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,566 ($19.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.26%.

In other news, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.38) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($90,269.52). Also, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.12), for a total value of £155,773.94 ($195,205.44).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

