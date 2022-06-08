Analysts Set Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) PT at $40.50

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAMF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Jamf alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $254,014.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 23,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $817,285.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,162 shares of company stock worth $2,281,958.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Jamf by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of BATS JAMF traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,521 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.