Analysts Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target at $36.39

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.95.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. 4,344,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,056. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $33,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.