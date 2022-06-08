Analysts Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) PT at $118.50

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

BMWYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($119.35) to €107.00 ($115.05) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $29.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $38.89.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

