Analysts Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target at $52.60

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,836,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,528,000 after acquiring an additional 480,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Acushnet by 981.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 411,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,906,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.76. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

