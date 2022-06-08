Analysts Expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $624.95 Million

Analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to post sales of $624.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $607.90 million to $642.00 million. Sabre posted sales of $419.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SABR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SABR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 442,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,377,495. Sabre has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

In other Sabre news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,231 shares of company stock valued at $366,203. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 83.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

