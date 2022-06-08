Analysts Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NPTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $50,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $258,326.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,205 shares of company stock valued at $608,905. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 1,140.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 151,468 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 8,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,993. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $828.79 million, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.57.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

