Analysts Expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 154.22% and a negative return on equity of 99.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

Separately, Pi Financial raised shares of Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

EXN stock remained flat at $$0.55 during trading on Tuesday. 25,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,276. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Excellon Resources by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 874,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 328,737 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Excellon Resources by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 159,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 98,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Excellon Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

