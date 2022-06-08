Analysts Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. Encore Capital Group reported earnings of $3.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $12.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.73 to $13.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

ECPG traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,635. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,697,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,511,000 after buying an additional 25,411 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

