Analysts Expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. E2open Parent posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow E2open Parent.

ETWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

ETWO opened at $8.29 on Friday. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, CFO Jarett Janik bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,270 shares in the company, valued at $693,639.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas bought 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $104,499.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,383.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

