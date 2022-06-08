Analysts Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Dyadic International posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 61.46% and a negative net margin of 473.45%.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

DYAI traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.54. 27,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a market cap of $71.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.45. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.