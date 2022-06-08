Analysts Expect BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts expect BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BuzzFeed’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BuzzFeed.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BZFD. Cowen lowered their target price on BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of BuzzFeed stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 4,044,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

