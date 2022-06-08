Analysts Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.56. The stock had a trading volume of 681,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.