Analysts Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.34. Livent posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 650%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTHM. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.23.

Shares of LTHM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,211,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,672. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41 and a beta of 1.98. Livent has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $34.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Livent by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 582,130 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Livent by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

