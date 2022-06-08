Analysts Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). KemPharm posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

KMPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KemPharm by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in KemPharm by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 274,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

About KemPharm (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.