Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Announce $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.40 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 45.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

EGBN traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,226. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.98. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

