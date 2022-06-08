Analysts Anticipate Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Post $1.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Cabot posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Cabot stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 388,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,505. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.78%.

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

