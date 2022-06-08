AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,374 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.48% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $27,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 318.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

AMN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.54. 5,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

