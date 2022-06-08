Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 172,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,797,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Amgen by 3,582.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 102,066 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in Amgen by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $246.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

