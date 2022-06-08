American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.11.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.41. 4,551,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17. American International Group has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

