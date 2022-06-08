American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.82 Million

Brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $355.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.90 million and the lowest is $345.87 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $313.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

NYSE AMH opened at $37.74 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.19%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098 over the last three months. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 102,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

