Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $86,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,708,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,367,596,000 after acquiring an additional 311,805 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.45. The company had a trading volume of 961,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,199,712. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average is $150.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

