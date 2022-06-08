Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.97.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $227.50 to $209.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

AMZN stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,199,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.37. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

