Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMRN. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amarin from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Amarin stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Amarin has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $718.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 24,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

