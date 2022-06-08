Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $21.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,364.65. 36,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,893. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,415.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,648.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,310.24.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.