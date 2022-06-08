Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Trading Down 2.8%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 1,726,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,788,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of £7.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.38.

Alpha Growth Company Profile (LON:ALGW)

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

