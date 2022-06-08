Alpha Finance Lab 24-Hour Volume Hits $69.21 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $239.06 million and approximately $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 43% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00024295 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001334 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011735 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

